Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books in public libraries

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the city’s public libraries would not recommend books featuring “bad ideologies” to residents after they pulled titles related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and certain political figures. Chief Executive John Lee was addressing a lawmaker’s question Thursday about dozens of books in public libraries being taken down without a clear explanation. Those include publications about the bloody crackdown and others written by pro-democracy politicians and political commentators. Critics worry the book pulling would further undermine Hong Kong’s reputation for free access to information and freedom of expression.

