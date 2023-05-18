Skip to Content
Embattled judicial nominee Delaney expected to be withdrawn over lack of support, sources say

By Lauren Fox and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s nomination of Michael Delaney to join the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be withdrawn, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

For the second week in a row since Democrats have had full attendance and a majority in the Senate Judiciary Committee, a vote was not held on Delaney.

Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said the votes for Delaney weren’t there.

Asked if Delaney will ever get a vote, Durbin said “it’s not my decision alone.”

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker told CNN going into Thursday’s committee meeting he has made up his mind about Delaney but he wouldn’t share what it was. Wednesday, he was among the undecideds.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

