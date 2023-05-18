Debt ceiling negotiators pushing for weekend deal, but much work remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top negotiators from the White House have met over the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s emissaries at the Capitol. They were grinding through more head-to-head talks on Thursday, trying to strike a budget deal. President Joe Biden and McCarthy both tapped their top representatives to press for results ahead of a deadline as soon as June 1. That’s when the U.S. could run out of funds to pay its obligations, sparking an economic crisis. Upbeat, McCarthy said it was important to have an “agreement in principle” this weekend to get to a House vote next week. Biden is being updated while he is at the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.