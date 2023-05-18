Curator of Africa-themed Venice Biennale denounces Italy’s denial of visas to 3 Ghanaians

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The curator of this year’s Venice Biennale on architecture has denounced Italy’s denial of visas to three Ghanaian men who worked with her on the main exhibition giving voice to Africans and the African diaspora. Lesley Lokko told a press conference Thursday that the Italian embassy in Ghana cited “reasonable doubts,” without explanation, about the applicants’ intentions to leave Italy when the visa expires. Lokko is the first African to curate the architectural Biennale, which opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 26.

