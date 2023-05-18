Crowd trouble mars West Ham’s win at AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League semifinals

West Ham’s win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semifinals has been marred by crowd trouble after some Dutch supporters tried to storm into the area reserved for friends and family of the visiting players behind the dugout. West Ham players including Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes climbed over the advertising boards in a bid to stop the trouble. West Ham manager David Moyes, whose 87-year-old father David Sr. was at the match, says he was worried about his family’s safety, although there were no reports of injuries.

