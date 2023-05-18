China says Ukraine envoy met with Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv

BEIJING (AP) — China says its special envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv earlier this week. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing on Thursday that Ukraine’s foreign minister also met with Li to discuss how to end Russia’s war, but no details were disclosed and the next steps were unclear. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it’s neutral and wants to serve as mediator in the 15-month-long conflict, but has supported Moscow politically. Beijing released a proposed peace plan in February, but Ukraine’s allies largely dismissed it, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin must withdraw his forces. Zelenskyy’s own 10-point peace plan also includes a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.

