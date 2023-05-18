Skip to Content
Biden 2024 campaign sees multiple ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win

KEYT

By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is vowing to hold the states that won him the White House in 2020 but also compete in places it lost like North Carolina and Florida, providing what it says are “a number of viable pathways” to victory. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, in her first extensive comments on strategy since she got the job last month, wrote in a memo that the 2024 race presents “significant opportunities to grow Democratic support.” The letter was released while Biden was traveling in Japan.

The Associated Press

