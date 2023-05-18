ABC News crew spends year in Uvalde, documents journey of survivors, families of shooting victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Coverage of mass shootings have seemingly taken on a numbing sameness. Reporters swoop into a community that has been the site of a tragedy for a few days, then move on to the next story. ABC News tried something different after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. It assigned a team to stay in Uvalde for a year and report on the aftermath. The result is a deeply nuanced film that shows the journey taken by families after most of the cameras are gone. The film debuts on the network Friday.

