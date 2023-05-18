7.7 magnitude earthquake shakes far Pacific, tsunami forecast for Vanuatu, Fiji, New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 23 miles deep. The epicenter is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 10 feet above tides were possible for Vanuatu. Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.