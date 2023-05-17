Why Ecuador’s president dissolved the National Assembly, and what happens next

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the country’s National Assembly just as it was forging ahead with impeachment proceedings to remove the conservative leader from office over alleged mismanagement. In disbanding the assembly, the president, who denies any wrongdoing, made first use of the Ecuador presidency’s nuclear option under the constitution in conflicts with the legislative branch. Now, elections must be called within three months, for both the assembly and presidency, and the winners will serve out what would otherwise have been the remainder of the terms of those elected officials, or until May 2025. Lasso can choose to run in the presidential election. In the meantime, he can rule by decree for up to six months.

