UK-based group documents rights abuses since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan with ‘witness map’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.K.-based rights group is launching an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. The documented violations — committed by both the Taliban and militant groups such as the Islamic State group — paint a harrowing picture of present-day Afghanistan. The project by the independent, non-profit Center for Information Resilience is meant to draw wider attention to rampant abuses against civilians, journalists, and ethnic minorities across the troubled country. With more than 1,300 data points of incidents since Aug. 17, 2021, the map is part of the center’s Afghan Witness initiative.

