Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, ‘Doppelganger’

NEW YORK (AP) — Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary. Farrar, Straus & Giroux announced Wednesday that in “Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World,” Klein will explore a time rife with “confusion across political, technological, environmental and medical spheres.” Klein said in a statement that the book was a “departure” for her, “more personal, more experimental.” Klein’s previous books include “The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism” and “On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal.”

