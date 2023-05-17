Indiana court upholds life sentence for man convicted of killing, cannibalism

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence without parole for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body. Joseph Oberhansley was convicted in September 2020 of murder and burglary in the slaying of Tammy Jo Blanton in Jeffersonville in September 2014. Oberhansley’s attorney, Victoria Casanova, argued before the court last month that her client’s mental health wasn’t considered and that the jury didn’t return a proper verdict form in weighing aggravating and mitigating circumstances. The opinion issued Wednesday and written by Justice Christopher Goff says the jury made “the necessary weighing determination.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.