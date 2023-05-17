Skip to Content
cnn-world
By
Published 1:55 am

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy loses appeal against corruption conviction

By Dalal Mawad, CNN

(CNN) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence-peddling at the Paris court of appeals.

The court on Wednesday upheld his initial sentence of three years of prison, with two years suspended and said he can wear an electronic bracelet under house arrest for the third.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-world
cnn
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content