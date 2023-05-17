Federal attorneys agree to pause litigation for water violations in Mississippi’s capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for the federal government, Mississippi and the state’s capital city have agreed to request to delay litigation from a complaint filed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that says the city hasn’t been meeting standards for providing reliable drinking water. In a Wednesday court filing, Government attorneys asked for a six-month stay, which would be the second such order. It’s part of a broader federal push to fix Jackson’s water system, which nearly collapsed last summer and continues to have problems with broken pipes and leaks. If Judge Henry Wingate approves the stay, it will be extended until November 29, 2023.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

