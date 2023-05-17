Executive Director for Julia Child foundation Todd Schulkin stops by the Morning News to talk about Taste of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Executive Director for The Julia Child Foundation Todd Schulkin stops by the Morning News to preview some fun events that showcase incredible food and wine events that celebrate the bounty of Santa Barbara County.

On Friday, May 19, The Taste of Santa Barbara is hosting "Lights, Camera, Julia." This will be a special screening event where some of the most iconic Julia moments from her TV show The French Chef will be shown.

Celebrity chefs Nancy Silverton and Susan Feniger will join The Taste of Santa Barbara on stage to share special memories of working both on and off the screen with Julia.

For more info on how to attend "Lights, Camera, Julia" you can visit The Taste of Santa Barbra website