Dozens of Serbia schools receive bomb threats following mass shootings in early May

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities say dozens of Serbian schools have received bomb threats amid security concerns following two mass shootings early this month, including one in an elementary school. The education ministry said 78 elementary schools and 37 high schools in Belgrade received warnings that explosive devices had allegedly been planted. Classes were postponed and students evacuated as police checked the buildings. There have been no reports that bombs were found in any of the schools, and police are yet to issue their report.

