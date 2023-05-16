Video: Baltimore officer shot armed teen from behind during foot chase

BALTIMORE (AP) — Body-camera footage released Tuesday shows a Baltimore police officer shot an armed teenager from behind during a foot pursuit. The chase lasted less than a minute before the officer fired four shots, leaving the teen hospitalized in critical condition. The officer who pulled the trigger was later identified as Detective Cedric Elleby, who joined the department in 2019. He has been placed on administrative duties. Witness accounts had already raised significant questions about whether the shooting was justified. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison declined to comment Tuesday on whether it violated department policy. He promised “a thorough, transparent and extensive investigation.”

