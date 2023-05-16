US announces criminal cases involving flow of technology, information to Russia, China and Iran
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced a series of criminal cases tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple’s software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran. Some of the alleged theft highlighted by the department dates back several years, but U.S. officials are drawing attention to the collection of cases now to highlight the work of a task force created this year to disrupt the transfer of goods to foreign countries.