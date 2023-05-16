Tuition, fees at Georgia public universities to hold steady in fall 2023 despite budget worries

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of attending Georgia’s public universities and colleges will remain mostly flat in the 2023-2024 academic year. Regents voted Tuesday to increase tuition or fees at only four of the system’s 26 schools — Middle Georgia State University, Georgia College and State University, the University of West Georgia and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural college. The vote came despite concerns that declining enrollment and a legislative funding cut are stressing school budgets. The average Georgia school is charging in-state undergraduates $6,266 this year, which will rise to $6,290 next year. Regents made changes in how they allocate $3.2 billion in state funds among the schools to try to cushion budget cuts.

