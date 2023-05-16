Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for trafficking cannabis despite calls to halt executions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore has hanged another citizen for trafficking cannabis, the second in three weeks, as it clings firmly to the death penalty despite global calls for the city-state to halt drug-related executions. Anti-death penalty activist Kokila Annamalai said the 37-year-old man was executed Wednesday after his last-ditch bid to reopen his case was dismissed by the court a day earlier without a hearing. She said the man, who was not named as his family has asked for privacy, had been imprisoned for seven years and convicted in 2019 for trafficking around 3.3 pounds of cannabis. Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 1.1 pounds of cannabis may result in the death penalty. She said some 600 prisoners are on death row in the city-state, mostly for drug-related offenses.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.