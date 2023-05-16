San Francisco security guard will not be charged in fatal shooting of suspected Walgreens shoplifter

By Veronica Miracle, Cheri Mossburg and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors will not press charges against a security guard who shot and killed Banko Brown, who was suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens in downtown San Francisco last month, the district attorney’s office announced Monday.

Surveillance video and other materials regarding Brown’s death were released Monday following an investigation by the district attorney’s office due to the “extraordinary public interest” in the case, the San Francisco DA’s office said in a statement.

“Based on the criminal investigation, review of evidence, and evaluation of the case, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges against the suspect in the Banko Brown death investigation,” the statement said.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors last week sent a letter asking District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to release the surveillance video showing the April 27 shooting after no charges were brought against the guard during the 72 hours he was in custody.

The surveillance camera video released Monday shows Brown attempting to leave the store before the security guard, identified by police as Michael Anthony, stops him. Brown then shoves the guard, leading to a physical altercation. Brown is held on the ground by the guard but released after about a minute, the video shows. Brown starts to leave but appears to turn around and move toward the guard who then shoots him, the video shows.

According to the district attorney’s report, Brown was a transgender man.

In his videotaped interview with police, Anthony described what happened after Brown started to leave.

“She turned back around and advanced toward me,” he said, using incorrect pronouns in reference to Brown.

“And I didn’t know what she was planning on doing, but, uh … turns out her intention was to … try to spit at me and by that reaction by her turning around and advancing towards me … that’s when I lifted it (motions with hands) and then shot once.”

The killing and lack of charges has led to protests in San Francisco connected to broader debates over crime, poverty and homelessness in the Northern California city.

San Francisco has seen a marked exodus of middle class residents since the Covid-19 pandemic, and a series of brazen property crimes and rampant public drug use has created a sense of disorder, as CNN explored in the recent special, “What happened to San Francisco?”

One such incident was a daytime theft at a Walgreens store in 2021 captured on video in which a suspect casually grabbed items from shelves, tossed them into a black bag and left the store, brushing past the store’s security guard and several onlookers. Walgreens said at the time this “blatant retail theft” was an ongoing problem at its stores, although a company executive said earlier this year “maybe we cried too much” about the issue.

As part of the backlash, the progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin was recalled by a 55% vote last year. Jenkins was appointed to replace him and pledged to “restore accountability and consequences to our criminal justice system,” saying this was a moment to “take back our streets.”

John Burris, an attorney representing Brown’s family, said he will move forward with filing a lawsuit in the case soon.

“I’ve seen the tape and looked it over pretty closely and I believe this shooting death was unjustified,” he told CNN.

“The family is very disturbed that no prosecution has taken place, particularly the father and the mother, and they would like the matter to be sent to the attorney general’s office for review.”

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said he is asking the state attorney general and the US Department of Justice to review the case.

