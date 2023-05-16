Putin, Zelenskyy agree to meet with ‘African leaders’ peace mission,’ says South Africa president

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts have agreed to separate meetings with a delegation of African heads of state to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine. A statement from Ramaphosa’s office on Tuesday said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone over the weekend and they agreed to host “an African leaders peace mission” in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively. Ramaphosa says the leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt plan to join him on the mission. No details were provided on the possible parameters of the talks.

