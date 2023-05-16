Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York
By MAYSOON KHAN
Associated Press/Report for America
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A jury has gone home for the evening after beginning deliberations in the trial of a limousine company manager accused of deadly indifference to safety rules before a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Nauman Hussain is charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2018 wreck of a stretch SUV limousine in Schoharie. Jurors deliberated for just under two hours Tuesday, and they’re due to continue discussions Wednesday. Prosecutors say Hussain intentionally failed to follow maintenance regulations. Hussain’s lawyers say a repair shop failed to fix the vehicle’s brakes. The repair shop isn’t on trial and says it’s not to blame.