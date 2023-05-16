German court convicts, fines Jesuit priest over climate protest

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a Jesuit priest of coercion in connection with a climate protest last year and ordered him to pay a small fine. The district court in Munich on Tuesday handed down its verdict in the case of the Rev. Joerg Alt after he participated in a road blockade in the Bavarian capital on Oct. 28. Also appearing in the proceedings were a biologist and a student. The court convicted all three of coercion and imposed fines in line with their income. That was a 10-euro ($10.85) fine in Alt’s case. The court said the other two defendants’ fines added up to a “low to mid-three-digit” sum.

