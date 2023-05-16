Durham report takeaways: A ‘seriously flawed’ Russia investigation and its lasting impact on the FBI
By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 306-page report by Justice Department special counsel John Durham is refocusing negative attention on one of the most politically significant investigations in FBI history: the probe into whether Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with Russia to tip the outcome of the election. The findings aren’t flattering for the FBI, with Durham asserting that it rushed into the investigation without an adequate basis and routinely ignored or rationalized evidence that undercut its premise. The report catalogs a series of errors — though many were already documented years ago by a separate Justice Department inspector general report, and the FBI says it’s taken several dozen corrective steps on its own.