Church members hoping whoever stole truckload of organ pipes will repent, shipment can be recovered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Members of a Tennessee church are hoping and praying that whoever stole a truck loaded with 2,000 organ pipes will repent. News outlets report Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis had loaded the Penske truck with nearly 2,000 historic organ pipes for transport to Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where they were to undergo a restoration. But church leaders discovered the truck missing on Sunday. A statement posted on the church’s website says Memphis Police and Penske are involved in the search. The statement says the church is hoping the thief abandons the truck upon realizing the 90-year-old pipes have no street value.

