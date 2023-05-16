Biden scraps planned visit to Australia, Papua New Guinea to focus on debt limit talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to curtail an upcoming visit to the Indo-Pacific to focus on the debt limit standoff at home. He’s canceling what was to be a historic visit to Papua New Guinea and a stop in Australia, where he was to meet with other leaders of the so-called Quad. Biden still plans to head to Hiroshima, Japan, on Wednesday for the Group of Seven summit with leaders from some of the world’s leading economies. Biden spoke by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier Tuesday about his decision and White House staff broke the news to Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

