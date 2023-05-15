Wisconsin judge allows for lawsuit against fake Trump electors to proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to break up a lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys, saying the case could proceed in the county where it was filed. The lawsuit seeks $2.4 million from the fake electors and their attorneys, alleging they were part of a conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential race. Nine of the 10 fake electors sued in Wisconsin, and one of Trump’s attorneys, argued that the lawsuit against them should have been filed in counties where they live. But a judge on Monday disagreed, saying the case can proceed where it was filed.

