Vending machines are the latest tool for fighting opioid overdoses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vending machines that have long been stocked with snacks are getting repurposed to distribute life-saving supplies to fight the opioid epidemic. A growing number of cities and local governments are using vending machines to distribute the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. The machines are often set up at libraries, post offices and other public buildings. They dispense naloxone and other items for free, including first aid kits. Vending supplier Shaffer Distributing is one of the companies that sells machines that have been redesigned to dispense naloxone and other public health items.

