Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and three others injured when gunfire erupted at a motorcycle club gathering in Georgia. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people have been arrested on charges related to the shooting Saturday night in Augusta. Sheriff Richard Roundtree told reporters that a motorcycle club was holding an event Saturday night when members of a rival gang showed up. He says “words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired.” The county coroner identified the slain victims as men from Valdosta, Georgia, and Daytona Beach, Florida. WRDW-TV reported that all 10 people arrested were jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.