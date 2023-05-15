Payback? Project funds axed after Kansas lawmaker defies governor on abortion, trans rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor has vetoed state funds for a project backed by a Democratic lawmaker who helped Republicans override her vetoes of anti-abortion and anti-transgender rights measures. Gov. Laura Kelly rejected $250,000 in the state budget for the Quindaro Ruins in Kansas City, Kansas. the town was a station on the Underground Railroad. Kansas City, Kansas, State Rep. Marvin Robinson has long advocated the site’s restoration. Kelly said the project wasn’t vetted, but Republicans saw political retaliation. Robinson voted to override vetoes of a ban on trans athletes in girls’ and women’s sports, a sweeping transgender bathroom measure, and a bill on medication abortions.

