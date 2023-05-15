Number of migrants fell 50% at US southern border after immigration changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants encountered at the U.S. southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation. But Homeland Security’s Blas Nunez-Neto said Monday that it’s too early to say why or what this means for the long-term. For three years, the U.S. had used the pandemic as a way to quickly evict people from the country. That authority expired on Thursday at midnight. But before it did, the U.S. rolled out strict immigration restrictions, and many migrants rushed to come to the U.S. before those restrictions kicked in.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.