Mexico says renewed Texas truck inspections at border delaying freight shipments

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says renewed Texas truck inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours for shipments crossing the border. Mexico’s Economy Department called on Texas Monday to stop the stepped-up inspections, and said Mexico will take up the issue in Trade Facilitation Committee of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement. The dispute echoes a similar move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 that caused massive traffic backups along the border. Abbott has claimed such inspections are meant to stop the smuggling of migrants and drugs, but in 2022 inspectors didn’t report finding any.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.