Kentucky Republicans pick nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans are picking a nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Tuesday’s primary elections. Two bitter rivals for the GOP nomination have dominated the conversation, but only one of the 12 contenders for the party’s nod will emerge to take on Beshear. Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft both have ties to former President Donald Trump, but Trump chose to endorse Cameron. If Cameron wins, he would be the first Black major-party nominee for Kentucky governor in the state’s history. Beshear has managed the state through a series of crises and faces nominal opposition in his own party’s primary.

