Historical marker dedicated to feminist, Communist Party leader removed in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A historical marker in New Hampshire dedicated to a feminist and labor activist who also led the Communist Party has been removed just two weeks after it was unveiled. The green and white sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she was born in 1890. But it quickly drew criticism from two Republican members of the governor’s Executive Council. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says all policies and guidelines were followed in removing the controversial marker on Monday. But supporters of the sign accuse the state of violating its own rules in taking it down.

