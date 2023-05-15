Former Detroit lawmaker joins race for Michigan seat in US Senate
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former state. Rep. Leslie Love, a Democrat from Detroit, has announced she will seek Michigan’s open Senate seat next year. Love joins a small crowd of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who raised $3 million in the first month of her campaign. On the Democratic side, businessman Nasser Beydoun and attorney Zack Burns have also announced campaigns. Republicans Michael Hoover and Nikki Snyder, a State Board of Education member, are also running for the seat, which will be vacated at the end of next year by retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Love announced her decision Monday.