Fentanyl fuels string of deadly weekend overdoses in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say that at least eight people died from suspected drug overdoses over the weekend. The police bureau said that six of the deaths were likely fentanyl related. Officials said that several of those who died believed they were using cocaine, when it was actually fentanyl or a mix of the two substances. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the number of unintentional overdose deaths related to fentanyl more than doubled from 2020 to 2021. The agency found that in 2021, fentanyl and methamphetamine were the most common drugs in accidental overdose deaths.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.