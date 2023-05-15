Connecticut high court nominee regrets signing 2017 letter supporting Amy Coney Barrett

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A nominee to the Connecticut Supreme Court has told state lawmakers that she would not have signed a 2017 letter supporting Amy Coney Barrett for a federal appeals court position if she knew Barrett would later vote to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion protections as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Sandra Slack Glover is a federal prosecutor nominated by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. She made the comment Monday during her confirmation hearing before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee. Several Democrats expressed concerns about her support of Barrett. The committee was scheduled to vote on Glover’s nomination later in the day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.