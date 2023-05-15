Best selling author Leslie Lehr stops by the morning show to tell us about the evolution of her book “A Boobs Life”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Best selling author Leslie Lehr stops by the morning show to discuss the evolution of her book "A Boobs Life".

The same week "A Boobs Life" hit number one in feminist literature on Amazon, Lehr's book was also optioned as a comedy series for TV.

"It's about our culture and how our whole lives are on this ride of how our breast changed and it really does shape not only our self identity but it even contributes to how the laws are with child care and family leave" said Lehr

To learn more about bestselling author Leslie Lehr and order a copy of "A Boobs Life" you can visit her website.