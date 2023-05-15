A man arrested for DUI in Colorado tried to change places with dog, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest. Police say an officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town on the state’s Eastern Plains. Officials say he showed signs of being drunk and ran when asked how much he had had to drink. He was arrested on suspicion of charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

