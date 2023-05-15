4 killed in Detroit when SUV crashes into highway bridge pier

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say four men were killed when an SUV slammed into a bridge pier along an interstate highway in Detroit and threw them from the vehicle. Witnesses say the GMC Yukon was going fast when it hit the pier Sunday night on westbound Interstate 96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Police said Monday morning that the four men killed were the SUV’s 21-year-old driver and passengers ages 20, 22 and 25. Police say that the crash investigation is continuing but that “a driver’s decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways.”

