Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting broke out during a dispute inside a downtown Louisville, Kentucky, business, killing one. Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release that officers were called to the shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday. Smiley said two men and two women were found wounded in one location and taken to a hospital. Another man was found shot a short distance away and was also taken to a hospital, where he died. No arrests have been reported. Homicide detectives are investigating.

