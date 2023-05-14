Mother’s Day impacts Local Floral Industry

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Mother’s Day means a boost for local business— from restaurants to jewelry boutiques.

But flowers are also a staple on this day.

Nearly all of California’s cut flowers are produced on the Central and Southern Coasts.

According to Globe News Wire, California produces the most cut flowers in the US, accounting for 75-76% of overall output.

CBS News said that the cost of flowers is up nearly 6% compared to a year ago, though inflation on goods is starting to ease.

Back in February, we talked to flower growers in Carpinteria who said business had been negatively impacted as a result of sky rocketing natural gas prices. These flower growers were not able to turn a profit or increase their prices because they wanted to stay competitive with the South American market.

We will be following up with these flower growers to see how things have shifted since Valentine’s Day season.

We will also be speaking to florists in Santa Barbara about the trends they’ve been seeing this Mother’s Day Season.