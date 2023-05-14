Head of Japanese entertainment company mired in sex abuse scandal apologizes, promises fix

TOKYO (AP) — The head of a major Japanese boys-group talent agency has released a YouTube video apologizing for the sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by her predecessor and promised to prevent a recurrence. Allegations against Johnny Kitagawa have been tossed around for more than 20 years. But the founder of Johnny & Associates was never charged with crimes. He died in 2019. Julie Keiko Fujishima apologized for the disappointment of fans in a video and statement Sunday but said she didn’t know of the allegations previously. She said compliance and counseling teams were set up. But there’s no plan for an independent investigation.

