Some US cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected after expiration of Title 42

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Amid pressing concerns that a surge of migrant crossings would be triggered by the expiration of the US border restriction policy known as Title 42, some southern border communities have reported receiving fewer-than-expected migrant arrivals since the policy has been lifted.

“We continue to encounter high levels of non-citizens at the border but we did not see a substantial increase overnight or an influx (of migrants) at midnight” after the policy expired Thursday night, Blas Nuñez-Neto, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, said Friday morning.

Officials have warned that the lifting of Title 42 — a controversial Trump-era policy from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic which allowed authorities to swiftly turn away migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border — could invite a crush of migrants and aggravate the humanitarian crisis at the southern border. The policy’s expiration is due to the declared end of the national public health emergency around Covid-19.

Even before the lifting of Title 42, border community leaders have said they are overwhelmed by the flow of migrant arrivals and are struggling to meet their needs as social services are pushed to the brink.

In anticipation of the policy’s expiration, federal and local authorities have been bracing for the anticipated influx, including at least two South Texas counties who issued preemptive disaster declarations. The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense have also sent thousands of personnel to the border to support local authorities, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday.

Among the US cities that saw fewer-than-anticipated migrants on Friday was McAllen, Texas, which sits across the border from the Mexican city of Reynosa.

“It’s not the numbers we initially expected, and we hope it keeps that way,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

About 1,200 migrants are already staying in a shelter and processing facility set up by the city, the mayor said. Authorities hope to expand the site’s capacity to 5,000 people in the coming days, he said.

In El Paso, which has seen hundreds of migrants sleeping on sidewalks after a recent spike in arrivals, Mayor Oscar Leeser said Friday that the city did not see the expected surge of migrants after Title 42 lapsed.

At the city’s border gate around noon on Friday, the scene was mostly empty except for a few arriving migrants. Just the day before, about 1,000 migrants were waiting to be processed in the afternoon, including some who bore wounds and injuries from their treacherous crossing journeys.

Leeser said El Paso has so far seen a “smooth transition” out of Title 42 but is still preparing for what the future may hold.

“We know that we still need to prepare for the unknown because we don’t know what’s going to happen next week and continue to happen day in and day out,” Lesser said.

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the number of migrants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez was about 10,000 people, with about 5,500 counted in Matamoros — the same as earlier in the week. About 500 migrants gathered in Tijuana.

Migrant flows dropped in recent days, he said, describing the border situation as “calm and normal.”

In the absence of Title 42, US authorities will now revert to Title 8, a decades-old protocol for asylum seekers which could carry lengthier processing times and more severe consequences for those crossing unlawfully.

Biden administration border strategy faces legal challenge

President Joe Biden has faced scrutiny from both sides of the aisle over his administration’s handling of the expiration of Title 42, and Biden has strained to prove he can control the crisis at the border and humanely deal with a possible influx of those seeking asylum.

The administration was dealt a significant stumbling block when the state of Florida sued to halt a key part of its plan to manage the anticipated border crossings.

The plan, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Florida on Thursday, would allow US Customs and Border Protection to release some apprehended migrants from its custody without court dates or, in some cases, release them with conditions.

Migrants would be released “on parole” on a case-by-case basis and be required to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some may also be placed in detention program alternatives.

The Department of Homeland Security said the strategy would help relieve some of the strain on overcrowded border facilities. As of Wednesday, there were more than 28,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody.

Mayorkas said Wednesday it would apply only to a “fraction” of the people encountered by authorities.

District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, has blocked the ban for two weeks. The judge said the Biden administration simply failed to prepare for Title 42’s ending and that it was also not able to sufficiently justify why its policy was only unveiled on Wednesday, when the end of the policy has been anticipated for months.

The White House responded to the lawsuit on Friday, saying Florida Republicans intended to “sabotage” the administration’s border control efforts.

“That’s what we’ve been seeing from Republican officials over and over again for the past several months,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during Friday’s press briefing. “Instead of trying to deal with an issue or talking to the federal government on how to deal with an issue, maybe, in their state or in their city, they don’t do that — they actually sabotage what we’re trying to do.”

Customs and Border Protection will comply with the judge’s order, the agency said early Friday, but called it a “harmful ruling that will result in unsafe overcrowding at CBP facilities and undercut our ability to efficiently process and remove migrants, and risks creating dangerous conditions for border patrol agents and migrants.”

Nuñez-Neto on Friday expressed “concern” about the Florida lawsuit’s impact on “our ability to process people quickly given the elevated encounter levels we are facing.”

Nuñez-Neto also warned of the potential for “unsafe overcrowding at CBP facilities” and risk of “dangerous conditions for Border Patrol agents as well as non-citizens in our custody.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Homero De la Fuente, Maegan Vazquez, Jennifer Hansler, DJ Judd, Andy Rose, Jason Hanna, Ray Sanchez, Rosa Flores, Priscilla Alvarez and Dan Berman contributed to this report.