Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

KEYT

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry says the foreign ministers of Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates have spoken following the death of a Lebanese citizen while in custody in the oil-rich Gulf nation. The ministry said in a short statement Friday that Lebanon’s ambassador to the UAE spoke by telephone with the wife and brother of the late Ghazi Ezzedine and the envoy later received a signed letter from the family saying the man died as a result of heart problems. Ezzedine’s death had earlier raised questions about his possible mistreatment by authorities in the UAE following allegations he had died while being tortured.

The Associated Press

