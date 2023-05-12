Skip to Content
Washington Commanders timeline under Dan Snyder

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

Dan Snyder will soon no longer own the Washington Commanders. Snyder has agreed to sell the team for a record $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson. Snyder’s ownership of the once-storied NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for several years. The team dropped its longtime name in 2020 just before more than a dozen former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time working there. An investigation prompted a $10 million fine and led to a congressional review. The Commanders also recently settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia for cheating fans out of ticket money.

