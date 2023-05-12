Virginia joins list of GOP states leaving bipartisan effort to combat voter fraud amid conspiracies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s top election official says she plans to withdraw the state from a bipartisan effort aimed at ensuring accurate voter lists and combating fraud. The Electronic Registration Information Center, known has ERIC, has been ensnared in conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election. When Virginia formally withdraws later this year, it will become the eighth Republican-led state to leave since the group was targeted in a series of online stories last year that questioned its funding and purpose. Former President Donald Trump has been among those calling on Republican state officials to leave.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

