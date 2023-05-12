Stragglers pack up as Swiss village is evacuated under rockslide threat

BRIENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Stragglers packed up belongings in cars, trucks and at least one pickup truck before a looming deadline to evacuate a village in eastern Switzerland facing an urgent rockslide threat. About 2 million cubic meters of rock on an Alpine mountainside overhead could soon come crashing down. Villagers and vacationers bared their emotion that the centuries-old Alpine village of Brienz could be soon be subsumed under spilling rock. The rumble of shifting ground and sporadic crackle of a few rocks colliding and sliding down underscored the rising urgency for locals to get out of town by a 6 p.m. Friday deadline set by Swiss authorities.

